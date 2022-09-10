OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $49.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $163,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William J. Febbo bought 10,700 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $163,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward Stelmakh bought 3,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,800 shares of company stock worth $469,782 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 0.81. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

