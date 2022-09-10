Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Trading Up 1.7 %

ORCL opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92. Oracle has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

