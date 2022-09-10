Orbitcoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $381,455.28 and $452.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00141758 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00248955 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00035454 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001553 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

