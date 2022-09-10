Orca Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Orca has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Orca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004223 BTC on popular exchanges. Orca has a market cap of $20.15 million and $4.26 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

ORCA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,409 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orca is www.orca.so.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

