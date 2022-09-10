Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $448.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

About Orchid Island Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.