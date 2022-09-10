Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Orchid has a total market cap of $78.65 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

