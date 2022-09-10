Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

