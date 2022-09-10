Orica (ORI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $104,149.00

Orica (ORI) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Orica coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orica has traded down 87.4% against the dollar. Orica has a total market capitalization of $7,400.12 and approximately $104,149.00 worth of Orica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orica

Orica (ORI) is a coin. Orica’s total supply is 84,913,495 coins and its circulating supply is 19,094,808 coins. Orica’s official Twitter account is @origami_network.

Orica Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origami Network is a decentralized marketplace platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Origami Team aims to mitigate the transactions costs and several problems related to the online marketplace development and maintenance. In order to mitigate the problems previously mentioned the platform will feature escrow contracts for secure payments, third-party dispute resolution, and low transaction costs. Origami token (ORI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

