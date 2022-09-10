Orient Walt (HTDF) Trading 445.6% Higher Over Last Week

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded up 412% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 445.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $1.39 million and $225.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.22 or 1.00121311 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036518 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com.

Orient Walt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

