Origin Dollar (OUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $283,899.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004592 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $48.31 million and approximately $283,899.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar (OUSD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2020. Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,561,134 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar (OUSD) is a new stablecoin that was initially launched in September 2020 on the Ethereum network. It allows users to earn yield while it's still in their wallet. It was created by the team at Origin Protocol (OGN).”

