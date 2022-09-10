Orion Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.67 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00005615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.56 million and $2.67 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035967 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,700.53 or 1.00103507 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036597 BTC.
About Orion Protocol
ORN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io.
Buying and Selling Orion Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
