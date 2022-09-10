Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Shimon Hatzir Sells 4,526 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $439,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $98.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,355,000 after acquiring an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,890,000 after purchasing an additional 214,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

