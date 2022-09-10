Ormeus Coin Price Up 16% This Week (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded up 243.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $65,691.53 and $503.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00778943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.