Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Orora Price Performance
ORRYY stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Orora has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.
About Orora
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orora (ORRYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.