Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $62,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at $654,614.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,347 shares of company stock worth $85,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

