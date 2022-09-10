Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSCR. Bank of America cut shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in Oscar Health by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,146,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,134,000 after buying an additional 2,037,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,427,000. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $18,086,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oscar Health by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,203,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 288,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $16,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health Stock Performance
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oscar Health (OSCR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.