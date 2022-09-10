Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCRGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSCR. Bank of America cut shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in Oscar Health by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,146,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,134,000 after buying an additional 2,037,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,427,000. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $18,086,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oscar Health by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,203,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 288,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $16,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

