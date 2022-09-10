Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $82.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.68.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

