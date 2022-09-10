Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $82.35 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

