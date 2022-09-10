Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) PT Raised to C$1.70

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:OSI opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$76.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02. Osino Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

