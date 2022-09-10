Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) PT Raised to C$1.70

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Osino Resources Price Performance
CVE:OSI opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$76.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02. Osino Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
About Osino Resources
