OST (OST) Market Cap Tops $401,586.47

OST (OST) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. OST has a total market cap of $401,586.47 and approximately $11,509.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OST has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,727.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00060340 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005495 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00076075 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

OST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

