Oxen (OXEN) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Oxen has a market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $499,274.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.40 or 0.08082205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00180535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00302468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00744333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00626855 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,844,798 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.