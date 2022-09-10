Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Pacton Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

