Padraig Mcdonnell Sells 2,506 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Padraig Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

A stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

