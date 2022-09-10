PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.