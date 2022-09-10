PAID Network Market Capitalization Tops $2.52 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $46,204.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,233.86 or 0.99999059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036408 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.