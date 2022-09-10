Pakcoin Market Cap Tops $244,952.59 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. Pakcoin has a market cap of $244,952.59 and approximately $3,245.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00298570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001352 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00026939 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/)THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the worldFAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan.INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a PakistaniWallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/”

