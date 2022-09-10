Pallapay Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.79 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and $30,846.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00781197 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00015916 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019951 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.
Pallapay Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Buying and Selling Pallapay
