PancakeSwap Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $605.62 million and approximately $42.40 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $4.27 or 0.00020144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,230.56 or 1.00199641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036407 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 328,336,224 coins and its circulating supply is 141,895,434 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.