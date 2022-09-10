PancakeSwap Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $605.62 million and approximately $42.40 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $4.27 or 0.00020144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035987 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,230.56 or 1.00199641 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036407 BTC.
PancakeSwap Coin Profile
PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 328,336,224 coins and its circulating supply is 141,895,434 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.
Buying and Selling PancakeSwap
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars.
