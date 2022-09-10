Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Insider Sells $540,300.00 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.82. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 81,331 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.