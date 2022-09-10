Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $9.00 or 0.00042407 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $28.01 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CRYPTO:PSG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

