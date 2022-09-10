PARSIQ 24 Hour Volume Hits $726,077.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $20.42 million and $726,077.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

