Particl Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Particl has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $1,051.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00095205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00073978 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032956 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,432,249 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

