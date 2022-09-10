Pastel 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $851,558.00 (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Pastel has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Pastel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pastel has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $851,558.00 worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pastel alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00778358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019902 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Pastel Coin Profile

Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pastel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pastel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pastel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pastel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pastel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.