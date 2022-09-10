Pastel 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $851,558.00 (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Pastel has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Pastel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pastel has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $851,558.00 worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00778358 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015070 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019902 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Pastel Coin Profile
Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Pastel Coin Trading
