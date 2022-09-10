Paul Kim Sells 662 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $109.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 379,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 319,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

