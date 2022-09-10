Pax Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.53 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.84 million and $6.53 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001380 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Nimiq (NIM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- GoChain (GO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Bismuth (BIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000228 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
