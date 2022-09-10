Pax Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.53 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.84 million and $6.53 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

