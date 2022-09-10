PayAccept (PAYT) Price Hits $0.0440

PayAccept (PAYT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. PayAccept has a market cap of $631,334.54 and approximately $21,716.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayAccept has traded down 0% against the dollar. One PayAccept coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayAccept alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

About PayAccept

PayAccept (CRYPTO:PAYT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayAccept

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayAccept should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayAccept using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayAccept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayAccept and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.