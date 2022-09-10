Paybswap Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $40,160.81 and $114.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Paybswap has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00777674 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015689 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019819 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Paybswap Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
Paybswap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.