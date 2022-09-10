Paycoin Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (PCI)

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Paycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paycoin has a market capitalization of $85.71 million and $304,705.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paycoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006602 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000852 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Paycoin Profile

Paycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paycoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com.

Paycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayCoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) Internet currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It runs off the popular scrypt protocol which gives it unmatched stability and easy accessibility. PayCoin uses memory-hard, scrypt-based mining with both proof-of-work and proof of stake algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

