PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $120.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $289.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

