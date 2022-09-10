peachfolio Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (PCHF)

peachfolio (PCHF) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, peachfolio has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One peachfolio coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. peachfolio has a market capitalization of $363,812.79 and approximately $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00781838 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015111 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019977 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
peachfolio Coin Profile
The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio. peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio.
Buying and Selling peachfolio
Receive News & Updates for peachfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for peachfolio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.