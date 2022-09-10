PEAKDEFI One Day Volume Tops $73,846.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $14.82 million and $73,846.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone.”

