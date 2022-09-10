Peanut (NUX) Trading Up 14.9% This Week

Peanut (NUX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $129,406.55 and $216,615.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Peanut coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,695.68 or 0.99854928 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars.

