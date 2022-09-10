Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $631.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

