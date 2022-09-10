Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Major Shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 311,160 Shares

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,321.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82.

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $297,548.36.

Shares of PEAR opened at $1.94 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 422,804 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEAR. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

