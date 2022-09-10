PECULIUM (PCL) Price Tops $0.0109 on Exchanges

PECULIUM (PCL) traded up 111.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. PECULIUM has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $50,065.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PECULIUM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PECULIUM has traded down 66.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,590.88 or 0.99768062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036570 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PECULIUM (CRYPTO:PCL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. PECULIUM’s total supply is 220,502,320 coins. The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io/documents. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PECULIUM is medium.com/@Peculium.

PECULIUM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2017, PECULIUM aims to bring advanced investment and wealth management services to the world of Digital Assets.PCL is a BEP-20 multi-utility token granting access to PECULIUM services and rewards to users and stakeholders. PECULIUM is a team of Early adopters of blockchain, data science experts, and tech fans. PECULIUM has developed the SAIΞVE app, a wealth management platform for Digital Assets. SAIΞVE App combines Artificial intelligence and Smart contracts, implementing elements from traditional savings and investments with all-data-driven decision investments making. Peculium's High-Yield Savings Account BELIΞVE relies on a long-only based investment strategy that creates return in the upward momentum at spots markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PECULIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PECULIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

