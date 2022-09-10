Pelion Inc. Has $281.76 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Pelion Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,242,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,707 shares during the period. Bill.com accounts for approximately 83.6% of Pelion Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pelion Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $281,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,253,000 after acquiring an additional 128,181 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,957,000 after acquiring an additional 258,945 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,240,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $1,073,571.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,474 shares in the company, valued at $13,544,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BILL opened at $167.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.26.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

