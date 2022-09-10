Pendle Market Capitalization Hits $12.63 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $298,722.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.23 or 0.99826003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036616 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,769,450 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi. The official website for Pendle is pendle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pendle

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. It aims to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

