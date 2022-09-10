Penta Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (PNT) traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $109,209.29 and $213.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,298.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00068405 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005580 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00077048 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Penta

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

