Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00.

Penumbra Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE PEN opened at $205.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.93. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $293.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Penumbra by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,749 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 665,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.30.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.