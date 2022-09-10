Peony Market Capitalization Hits $5.24 Million (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $2,726.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00030912 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002500 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 337,322,830 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

